Support Local: More South Tyneside businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Gazette readers
Do you aim to shop more locally and show your support to independent businesses throughout 2022?
Why not try out some of these South Tyneside businesses as part of your new year’s resolution to “support local” in the 12 months ahead.
There’s no better recommendation than from a customer, so we called on the Gazette readers to shout out the businesses they love.
If you’re looking to try new places this year, why not start now with some of these suggestions.
Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Shields Gazette readers. Click here to add your own to the post.
There were too many suggestions to fit in one story – click here to take a look at our previous Support Local round-up. Don’t worry if you can't see your suggestion here. We will publish another instalment in future.
BW Hair at Inner Temple Spa, Mill Dam: Recommended by Melanie Wilson
Flowers of Enchantment, Boldon Lane: Recommended by Shane Short
Formidable PT, Jarrow: Recommended by Dawn Grant
H&H Hair Extensions, Westcott Road: Recommended by Lauren Amess
Hellbent Fitness, Charlotte Terrace: Recommended by Jacqueline Fada
House of Hamadi, Westoe Road: Recommended by Joanne Redpath
JL Scents & Accessories Group, South Shields Market: Recommended by Kerry Lovelle
Keely Ann’s Aesthetics, East Street, Whitburn: Recommended by Siobhan Henly
Lou Lou’s Bespoke Gifts, Jarrow: Recommended by Brenda Catchpole
Mr Fox’s, Dean Road: Recommended by Emma Laidler
Riverview, Mill Dam: Recommended by Joanne Pittendreigh
Serenity Wellness Centre, Fowler Street: Recommended by Tara Coe, Paula Newton and Gillian Wright
Simonside Joinery, South Shields: Recommended by Jacqui Faill
The Style, Winchester Street: Recommended by Sidra Kamal