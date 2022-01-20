Support Local: More South Tyneside businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Gazette readers

Why not try out some of these South Tyneside businesses as part of your new year’s resolution to “support local” in the 12 months ahead.

There’s no better recommendation than from a customer, so we called on the Gazette readers to shout out the businesses they love.

If you’re looking to try new places this year, why not start now with some of these suggestions.

Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Shields Gazette readers. Click here to add your own to the post.

There were too many suggestions to fit in one story – click here to take a look at our previous Support Local round-up. Don’t worry if you can't see your suggestion here. We will publish another instalment in future.

BW Hair at Inner Temple Spa, Mill Dam: Recommended by Melanie Wilson

Flowers of Enchantment, Boldon Lane: Recommended by Shane Short

Formidable PT, Jarrow: Recommended by Dawn Grant

H&H Hair Extensions, Westcott Road: Recommended by Lauren Amess

Hellbent Fitness, Charlotte Terrace: Recommended by Jacqueline Fada

House of Hamadi, Westoe Road: Recommended by Joanne Redpath

JL Scents & Accessories Group, South Shields Market: Recommended by Kerry Lovelle

Keely Ann’s Aesthetics, East Street, Whitburn: Recommended by Siobhan Henly

Lou Lou’s Bespoke Gifts, Jarrow: Recommended by Brenda Catchpole

Mr Fox’s, Dean Road: Recommended by Emma Laidler

Riverview, Mill Dam: Recommended by Joanne Pittendreigh

Serenity Wellness Centre, Fowler Street: Recommended by Tara Coe, Paula Newton and Gillian Wright

Simonside Joinery, South Shields: Recommended by Jacqui Faill

The Style, Winchester Street: Recommended by Sidra Kamal

