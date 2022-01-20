Support Local: More South Tyneside businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Gazette readers

Do you aim to shop more locally and show your support to independent businesses throughout 2022?

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 4:17 pm

Why not try out some of these South Tyneside businesses as part of your new year’s resolution to “support local” in the 12 months ahead.

There’s no better recommendation than from a customer, so we called on the Gazette readers to shout out the businesses they love.

Read More

Read More
Time for a four-day working week? Here's what South Tyneside shoppers said

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

If you’re looking to try new places this year, why not start now with some of these suggestions.

Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Shields Gazette readers. Click here to add your own to the post.

There were too many suggestions to fit in one story – click here to take a look at our previous Support Local round-up. Don’t worry if you can't see your suggestion here. We will publish another instalment in future.

BW Hair at Inner Temple Spa, Mill Dam: Recommended by Melanie Wilson

Gazette readers have been shouting out their favourite local businesses.

Flowers of Enchantment, Boldon Lane: Recommended by Shane Short

Formidable PT, Jarrow: Recommended by Dawn Grant

H&H Hair Extensions, Westcott Road: Recommended by Lauren Amess

Hellbent Fitness, Charlotte Terrace: Recommended by Jacqueline Fada

House of Hamadi, Westoe Road: Recommended by Joanne Redpath

JL Scents & Accessories Group, South Shields Market: Recommended by Kerry Lovelle

Keely Ann’s Aesthetics, East Street, Whitburn: Recommended by Siobhan Henly

Lou Lou’s Bespoke Gifts, Jarrow: Recommended by Brenda Catchpole

Mr Fox’s, Dean Road: Recommended by Emma Laidler

Riverview, Mill Dam: Recommended by Joanne Pittendreigh

Serenity Wellness Centre, Fowler Street: Recommended by Tara Coe, Paula Newton and Gillian Wright

Simonside Joinery, South Shields: Recommended by Jacqui Faill

The Style, Winchester Street: Recommended by Sidra Kamal

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Shields GazetteSouth Tyneside