The 12 best cafes in South Tyneside ranked according to Google reviews

Here are the 12 best cafes in South Tyneside, according to Google.

To make the list, venues must have better than a four-star rating, based on a minimum of 50 reviews.

1. Coffey By Name, Highfield Road Coffey By Name has a 4.8-star rating from 70 reviews

2. Village Delights, Sunderland Road, South Shields Village Delights has a 4.8-star rating from 85 reviews

3. Wolfmann's Eating House, Sunderland Road, South Shields Wolfmann's Eating House has a 4.8-star rating from 87 reviews

4. Caffe Di Bella, Prince Edward Road Caffe Di Bella has a 4.7-star rating from 202 reviews