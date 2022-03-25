Composite

The 12 best cafes in South Tyneside ranked according to Google reviews

With the spring sunshine set to last for several days, many South Tynesiders will be looking forward to enjoying a cuppa al fresco this weekend – but where?

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 25th March 2022, 4:55 am

Here are the 12 best cafes in South Tyneside, according to Google.

To make the list, venues must have better than a four-star rating, based on a minimum of 50 reviews.

1. Coffey By Name, Highfield Road

Coffey By Name has a 4.8-star rating from 70 reviews

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Village Delights, Sunderland Road, South Shields

Village Delights has a 4.8-star rating from 85 reviews

Photo: Google Maps

3. Wolfmann's Eating House, Sunderland Road, South Shields

Wolfmann's Eating House has a 4.8-star rating from 87 reviews

Photo: Google Maps

4. Caffe Di Bella, Prince Edward Road

Caffe Di Bella has a 4.7-star rating from 202 reviews

Photo: JPI

