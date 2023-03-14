News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the top rated farm shops across the North East.

The nine top rated farm shops in the North East according to Google reviews

Farm shops are a great way to access fresh, locally sourced produce directly from the farmers who grow it – and there are plenty of excellent farm shops in the North East.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Farm shops often offer a wide variety of products, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats and baked goods and by shopping at a farm shop, you can not only support local businesses, but also ensure that the food you're eating is fresh and top quality.

We’ve found the eight highest-rated farm shops in and around Tyne and Wear and beyond from reviews collated on Google. All of the farm shops have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

Bushblades Farm near Stanley has a 4.9 rating from 51 reviews.

1. Bushblades Farm

Bushblades Farm near Stanley has a 4.9 rating from 51 reviews. Photo: Google

Knitsley Farm Shop near Consett has a 4.8 rating from 851 reviews.

2. Knitsley Farm Shop

Knitsley Farm Shop near Consett has a 4.8 rating from 851 reviews. Photo: Google

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall near Alnwick has a 4.8 rating from 215 reviews.

3. Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall near Alnwick has a 4.8 rating from 215 reviews. Photo: Google

The Paddock in High Spen has a 4.8 rating from 30 reviews.

4. The Paddock

The Paddock in High Spen has a 4.8 rating from 30 reviews. Photo: Google

