The nine top rated farm shops in the North East according to Google reviews

Farm shops often offer a wide variety of products , including fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats and baked goods and by shopping at a farm shop, you can not only support local businesses , but also ensure that the food you're eating is fresh and top quality.

We’ve found the eight highest-rated farm shops in and around Tyne and Wear and beyond from reviews collated on Google. All of the farm shops have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.