US chain Slim Chickens to open MetroCentre branch offering Oreo milkshakes, wings and strips

Slim Chickens is opening its first North East branch

‘Slims’ as it is affectionately known, is fast building its presence in the UK with a string of restaurants and has chosen the MetroCentre as its 14th opening in the country.

The restaurant will open from Thursday, August 19 serving up cooked to order chicken, including its famous chicken strips, with a side of Blues music, a mixture which has made it a hit in the US.

Diners can choose the brand’s signature buttermilk-marinated chicken and house specialities including crispy tenders (strips) alongside a range of 15 dipping sauces. These include Slim’s signature sauces, Blue Cheese, Ranch, Honey BBQ, Sriracha Garlic and the Fiery Inferno.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also on offer is a wide selection of fresh chicken sandwiches, wings, salads and wraps as well as sides such as fried pickles and mac’n’cheese. Drinks include hand-spun shakes in flavours such as Oreo, popcorn and caramel, a Slims’ IPA and unique cocktails like the Corn Star Martini and Whiskey Smash.

Food and drinks are served up alongside BT Sport, with US sports, Premier League and Champions League shown.

Slims will open in the Upper Qube of the dining quarter of the Metrocentre, creating 50 jobs.

The restaurant can seat more than 100 diners, and everyone can take advantage of the Slim Chickens UK app offer, which gives a 20 per cent discount on the first visit, plus loyalty rewards – three wings after three visits, free tenders after six and a free meal after ten.

Home delivery is also available via Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats or click and collect.