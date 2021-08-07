Land at Harton Quay Park and South Shields ferry terminal has been put up for lease through @retail in the hope of attracting a prospective cafe operator to take over the site.

The green space on the town’s riverside is owned by South Tyneside Council who have earmarked it as the site for a new cafe development as part of its vision to regenerate the town centre.

Retail North East said the site would likely be suited for a single story building or container with outdoor seating and would give a budding café operator the chance to take advantage of the great views over the River Tyne.

Bob Fletcher, a consultant at Retail North East, said: “It’s a great opportunity for a budding café operator to take advantage of the great views over the River Tyne and ferry terminal.

"Cyclists and walkers use the riverside walkway and the potential to do something from scratch is enormous – think a Riley's Fish Shack or Cookhouse-type start up, or a cyclist-orientated café.”

The proposed development of the land comes as the council looks to grow the town’s food and drink offer by creating a 'café culture’ across the historic Mill Dam, Riverside and Market area.

Regeneration proposals for South Shields, described as an “evolved vision,” were presented to the Place Select Committee at South Shields Town Hall on July 27.

The land by South Shields ferry terminal is currently used as a green space. Image by Google Maps.

As part of future planning, several “opportunity sites" were identified for regeneration purposes, including the green space near the town’s ferry landing.

A South Tyneside Council spokeswoman said: “This is one of a number of sites the council has identified for redevelopment and, with its prime riverside location and spectacular views, offers a fantastic opportunity for local investors and entrepreneurs.

“We are looking to support a growing food and drink offer, creating a pop-up and café culture across the historic Mill Dam, Riverside and Market area which will complement the Customs House and The Word and the significant investment that has already gone into the town.

“This site is suitable for a cafe or restaurant which would support our plans for a thriving area for living, working and entertainment.

There are plans for a raft of regeneration projects by the river.

“We look forward to hearing investors’ proposals for the site.”

Those interested in taking over the site should visit: https://atretail.co.uk/