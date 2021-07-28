What can be done to counter the shortage of hospitality staff as a result of the pandemic
Latest figures from hospitality industry trade body UKHospitality confirm 85% of venues are looking to hire chefs while 80% need front-of-house staff.
Some within the hospitality industry have suggested that a shorter working week and increased wages would help to attract workers back to the sector.
With furlough officially ending this September, there will be students looking for jobs that may fill some vacancies.
UKHospitality intends to run sessions in conjunction with JobCentre Plus across England, Scotland and Wales to help promote opportunities to job-seekers within the hospitality sector.
Local government has also played its part.
Related content: Why a job in hospitality is rewarding
Throughout the pandemic, councils distributed more than £11billion to 880,000 small businesses in 2020, continuing to help businesses reopen safely.
Many businesses continue to face challenges while trying to hire staff to meet the shortfall – and we are here to help.
Call our team of advisors today on 0207 855 7577 quoting ‘hospitality hiring support’ and fill in our survey here.