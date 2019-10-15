Gazette readers have been sharing their views on the future of Hebburn's shopping centre.

The comments came following the announcement that the centre’s owners hope to reap the rewards of new homes planned for the town by attracting new business.

Bosses at the Mountbatten Shopping Centre spoke at a recent Hebburn Community Area Forum meeting, and said talks are ongoing with “one or two” national companies regarding a move.

Discussions are also taking place with a current tenant, Heron Foods, to relocate a different unit.

The centre was renamed the Mountbatten Shopping Centre in 2016.

As some of these potential change were revealed, Gazette readers shared their own suggestions for what they would like to see at the centre, including “better class” retailers and a cinema.

South Tyneside neighbours living in Jarrow and South Shields also called for further investment in their towns to attract shoppers and businesses alike.

This is what you said on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Graeme Ford: “I will believe it when I see it. Hebburn never gets anything.”

Kimberley Keeney: “Problem is they need to attract a better class of retailer into the actual centre before the new homeowners will entertain the other shops.”

Danielle Pickle Nicholas: “We need more in South Shields town centre too.”

Mick Lovein Reed: “Needs a cinema.”

Gavlar Corr: “Just pull the lot down and start again. People don’t go because it's a dump. Simple!”

Margeret Carr: “When will they do something to Jarrow it never gets anything done.”

John Wright: “South Shields shopping centre is a dump.”