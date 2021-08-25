Rosie’s Cafe in Jarrow's Viking Centre will open a second premises, called Rosies II, in Ocean Road, South Shields at the end of August.

And that’s not all, as the new cafe will expand its catering services by offering an upstairs function room to host events such as weddings and christenings.

Following the announcement last week, fans of the Jarrow cafe were quick to share their excitement at having another branch to visit in South Tyneside as they raved about its “great food”.

Customers are looking forward to the opening of Rosies II Cafe on Ocean Road, South Shields.

Anna Smith said: “Great food from the Jarrow cafe so good luck to you here!”

Kimberley Cummings said: "By far the best buffets in South Tyneside! Great takeaway Sunday Lunch too.

“South Shields needs a Rosie’s. It’s not fair that only the people of Jarrow benefit!”

Rosie’s Cafe, which is owned by Robert Baker and managed by his daughter, Leanne Baker, caters for events across South Tyneside as well as providing a daily meal delivery service.

Rosies II Cafe on Ocean Road, South Shields, is set to offer a function room for events alongside its cafe and catering menu.

The business plans to move all of its catering services to the new, bigger premises in South Shields, but will continue to cater for customers across the region.

The venue will undergo a revamp inside before it opens and many of the former Frankie’s staff will be taking on roles at the new cafe.

Rosie’s investment in South Shields has come as welcome news to residents following the closure of its major retailers such as WH Smith and Debenhams during the pandemic.

Shirley Bainbridge said: “Great news for Shields, good luck!”

Dawn Kirby commented: “Good news as I know the food is lovely from the Jarrow one, so good luck with it.”

Eileen Wright Charlton said: “Delighted! Good luck, can’t wait.”

Caroline McIntosh wrote: “Good luck Leanne.”

Brenda Spark added: “Good luck on your new venture.”

Jean Southern commented: “Love Rosie's in Jarrow! Will definitely try out South Shields.”

Samantha-Jayne Gray commented: “Woo! Love a good Rosie’s meal.”

Once an opening date has been confirmed, Rosie’s II will initially be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday.