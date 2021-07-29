Why there is a shortage of staff in the hospitality industry - and how we can help your business
Britain’s pubs and restaurants are down almost 200,000 workers due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to trade body UKHospitality.
Job postings in the hospitality sector, meanwhile, have risen well above their pre-pandemic levels.
Staff shortages are due to a number of factors, including furloughed staff finding work elsewhere, European workers not returning, people having health fears of working in the industry and the ongoing closure of many venues..
A quarter of licensed premises – an estimated 25,000 venues – are still closed, according to industry statistics firm CGA and AlixPartners.
It is estimated that around 27% of hospitality staff have returned to work after being on furlough.
Do you own or run a hospitality business and are you looking for staff to join your team?
