You're hired! How to apply for the next series of BBC One's The Apprentice
Do you have what it takes to impress Lord Alan Sugar?
Applications are open for the next series of BBC One’s The Apprentice – and it could be your chance to face Britain’s toughest backer with your business skills.
Naked TV, the makers of the award-winning series, have launched the search for contestants for the next series (series 17).
Could the show be your big break?
Lord Sugar has invested close to £3million in business start-ups through The Apprentice alone, and the winner of the show will receive an investment of up to £250,000.
They will also go into a 50:50 business partnership with Lord Sugar.
Applicants must be 18 or over and auditions for the next series are due to take place next month.
The 16th series of The Apprentice is currently airing on BBC One, with the next instalment due on Thursday, January 20.