Arbeia South Shields Roman Fort goes back in thyme!

WORKERS from South Shields-based UK Docks have been helping the town’s historic, Roman Fort reclaim herb gardens which became overgrown during the pandemic.

A team from the marine services company in River Drive made the short trip to the fort to spend all day clearing thick brambles, wild fennel and weeds from the former gardens and surrounding areas.

Now, the hope is that the sweet smell of success will follow in the coming months as the herb gardens at the entrance to the fort site in Baring Street are returned to their former glory.

Overseeing the work was Alex Croom, Keeper of Archaeology at Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, who said: “It’s great that UK Docks chose us for their latest clean-up.

“It has taken us a big step forward in terms of getting our herb gardens back.

“Herbs were of great importance to the Romans and other cultures at the time when Arbeia, South Shields Roman Fort was a fully-functioning garrison and we are looking forward to restoring them.

“In Roman times, herbs like woad were used for dyeing cloths, many others, like comfrey, were used for medicinal purposes and of course, they cultivated the likes of thyme, lovage and rue for cooking.

“Finally, herbs had a ceremonial and religious purpose, which is why we see such plants as roses, violets, rosemary and wormwood”

August Fenwick, customer service assistant at Arbeia, South Shields Roman Fort, said: “The extra hands have been a big help because we would have struggled to do it by ourselves.

“We got so much more done because of their collective efforts and there was a great buzz about the place on the day.

“The herb gardens used to be a popular part of a visit to the Fort because straight after coming out of the visitors’ centre you were met by all these lovely aromas.

“It became overgrown during Covid though and it’s lovely to think we might soon have them back - visitors loved them and sometimes asked if they could take a bit of mint or other herbs with them, which we didn’t mind if it gave them a nice memory of their visit.”

Wheelbarrows, forks and spades were at the ready first thing in the morning as office manager, Emma Bryson organised a team which transformed the look and feel of the site by the end of the day, clearing the site and replacing cobblestones.

Emma said: “It was hard work for us all but enjoyable - we got to get out in the fresh air in a beautiful, historic spot and it was good for team spirit and bonding.

“Arbeia, South Shields Roman Fort was a great project to work on because the gardens had been an attraction once and it was rewarding to watch it starting to come back to life as we cleared the ground.

“Now we’re looking forward to returning when the gardens are fully restored.”

UK Docks carried out a beach clean of Littlehaven Beach before work at Arbeia and is now planning a full programme of volunteer events among the workforce every other month.