DSIT representatives to attend North East tech festival

Representatives from the UK Government’s Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT) are heading to TechNExt 2025, the North East’s largest tech festival.

The UK Honours and Awards team will be exhibiting at the Main Stage event, providing attendees with a unique insight into how the honours process works and how to nominate individuals who go above and beyond in the North East’s thriving tech sector.

Taking place at Newcastle’s Crowne Plaza on Monday 16 June, from 8:45am – 1:15pm, the half day Main Stage event will feature a single stream of thought-provoking talks from leaders across the tech sector and related industries.

The DSIT stall will be located within the Main Stage networking area, with representatives on hand to provide expert guidance on nominating for UK Honours awards that recognise outstanding contributions in science, technology and innovation.

Jamie Hardesty speaking at the TechNExt 2024 Main Stage event.

The announcement makes the government body the latest high-profile organisation to have thrown its support behind TechNExt, joining sponsors Leighton, Sage, the North East Combined Authority, Accenture and Hedgehog Labs.

BBC Technology Editor, Zoe Kleinman and ex-Monzo COO and Cherrypick founder, Tom Foster-Carter, have also been confirmed as the keynote speakers for Main Stage, helping to kick-off the week-long celebration of North East tech.

Dr David Dunn, CEO of Dynamo North East C.I.C. and Founder of TechNExt, said: “We are delighted to welcome the DSIT Honours and Awards team to the TechNExt Main Stage event.

“The North East is full of incredible individuals whose work deserves national recognition. This presence gives our community the knowledge and tools to nominate those truly making a difference. It is a fantastic chance to shine a light on our regional talent.”

Main Stage attendees are encouraged to stop by and learn how to submit strong nominations, with the DSIT team offering advice on building impactful cases, tips on gathering evidence and follow-up support.

Adam Maley, from DSIT’s Honours and Awards team, added: “We want to hear about the people leading change, inspiring others, and going beyond their roles to make a difference. We are here to help recognise their work and show it matters nationally.”

Dr Dunn is urging the region’s tech sector to take full advantage of the opportunity, adding: “If you know someone going above and beyond, if you want to champion your brightest people, or if you believe in celebrating innovation and leadership in tech, then attend the TechNExt Main Stage and speak with the DSIT team. This is a rare and valuable chance to ensure our region’s most impactful people are seen and celebrated.”

North East tech ambassador and Director of Ecosystems Development at Sunderland Software City, Jamie Hardesty, is hosting the Main Stage event and will be interviewing both of the keynote speakers on the day.

He said: “The community we have in the North East is special. We have a unique regional strength in how authentically collaborative we are. Yet we constantly hear businesses tell us of the need to widen our networks and access to markets; we know there’s a big world out there!

“It’s therefore incredibly encouraging to have DSIT attend our main event. I’d urge the North East tech community to take advantage of having central government networks and other high calibre stakeholders in the room.”

For more information about the TechNExt 2025 Main Stage event and to get involved, visit www.technext.co.uk/programme/events/main-stage