Freddie’s roaring run: Student storms Great North Run for hospital charity wearing an inflatable dinosaur suit

Student Freddie Brook, 19, from York, made a roaring impression at this year’s Great North Run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Bath student completed the half marathon dressed as a giant inflatable dinosaur, all to raise funds for the Children’s Ward at York Hospital.

His incredible efforts hit the headlines and earned him a shout out by Olympic medal winner, Steve Cram MBE. Freddie, who ran the event for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity on a previous occasion, wanted to take on a bigger challenge this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie, a former Head Boy at St Peter’s School, has a close connection to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity. His proud mum Rachel is the charity’s Head based at York Hospital so he understands the difference the charity makes. York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity is the official charity of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which raises funds for improvements to hospital environments and services for patients, staff, and visitors.

Freddie's impressive dinosaur suit was a huge hit with crowds

Freddie’s prehistoric costume added a layer of difficulty to the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields, but he powered through in an impressive 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Speaking on the run, Freddie said the crowd kept him motivated along the route. He said: “The wind was a nightmare, and I was sweating a lot inside the suit, but hearing kids shout “dinosaur” and then high fiving me along the way kept me going.”

Despite not training in the costume, with only doing a single test run through his village, Freddie bravely tackled the heat, wind, and inflatable logistics to raise over £500 for the hospital’s Children’s Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds will help provide VR headsets for young patients admitted onto the Children’s Ward at York Hospital.

Freddie is raising money for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity

Helen Lamb, Ward Manager for Ward 17 and Paediatric Day Surgery, said:

“Hats off to Freddie! Not only has he gone and smashed a huge achievement by raising money, but running in a dinosaur costume far exceeds anyone’s expectations. His effort’s showed his incredible fitness. To put himself forward for a strenuous job and raise the profile of the charity is commendable. A huge thanks from all of us, we cannot thank him enough for raising awareness.

“The children need a huge range of products to care for them on the ward from babies, toddlers - all the way up to teenagers. We hope the money raised will pay for VR headsets for our play team to use for distraction purposes. They will help our colleagues when they take blood and to those patients going to theatre. Knowing Freddie’s mum, she must be so proud, as we are here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie was one of 60,000 runners who took part in the iconic race on Sunday 7 September, joining a global community of athletes, fundraisers, and fitness enthusiasts. Since its launch in 1981, the Great North Run has become a beacon of endurance and generosity.

Events Fundraiser, for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, Natalie Marriott, explained: "What an amazing effort from Freddie! His fantastic dinosaur run has not only raised a brilliant £500 for the Children's Ward, but he's also brought so many smiles to the faces of the crowd. We're incredibly grateful for his support, and the funds will make a real difference to our young patients and their families."

How to donate to Freddie’s page: