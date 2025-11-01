Fundraising page set up after popular South Shields Halloween display lost in fire

A fundraising page has been set up to support charities after a South Shields Halloween display was lost to a fire.

The incident, which the Shields Gazette understands took place over the night of Thursday, November 30 into Friday, November 31, saw Stan Yanetta’s annual Halloween display, on Heaton Gardens burn down.

The yearly display always manages to attract a crowd from right across the North East, all while raising money for charities.

Many of the props used in the annual Halloween display have been destroyed. | Iconic Media Group

This year’s edition of the display was raising money for South Shields-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) and Sunderland-based Pawz for Thought.

Following the incident, communities across South Tyneside looked to support Stan, and an online fundraising page has now been set up.

The page has been set up by Stans niece, Toni with all money raised going to the two charities which the display was set to support.

Over £11,700 has already been raised by the page.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Officers have added that they are currently treating the incident as arson and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.

As part of a statement, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information – as well as CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage – is encouraged to send us a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference: NP-20251030-1106.”