Hebburn care home hosts Blue Light Breakfast

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:09 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 16:40 GMT
Bedewell Grange Care Home in Hebburn is throwing open its doors every Tuesday to offer breakfast for all local blue light services.

Staff and residents at the home know how hard our emergency services work so they wanted to give something back and ensure all emergency workers know they are welcome at the home on each Tuesday from 07.30 am to enjoy a freshly baked croissant or a Danish pastry along with a delicious cup of tea or coffee to send them on their way.

The homes hospitality team will be baking up a storm with a selection of freshly prepared pastries for any emergency workers who would like to drop in to the home between 7.30am – 10am.

Senior General Manager for Rebecca Travis, comments: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious, freshly baked croissants and breakfast pastries to set them up for the day.”

Bedewell Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Bedewell Grange provides dementia care, residential and respite care for short breaks and long-term stays.

