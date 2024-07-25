New Beginnings for SAM at Former BLISS=Ability Site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sense Ability Matters (SAM) has announced its relocation to a community space at 34-36 New Green Street, South Shields, the former premises of recently-closed disability charity, BLISS=Ability.

The move takes place following SAM’s launch earlier this year, when Vision & Hearing Support rebranded as Sense Ability Matters (SAM) to reflect the charity’s expansion as they widened their support to those with disabilities or long-term health conditions, as well as those with sensory impairments.

The new location will host SAM's Chatty Cafe and serve as a welcoming space for the community. It will feature a meeting room available for hire and will be the venue for various activities, including carers' events, digital drop-ins, equipment demonstrations, and craft sessions.

While SAM's administrative offices and Low Vision Clinic will remain at Gateshead Civic Centre, the expansion into the New Green Street space is a strategic move to enhance accessibility and community engagement.

The Sense Ability Matters (SAM) team, with Chief Executive Sarah French seventh from the left.

“We are thrilled to continue the legacy of support in the space formerly occupied by BLISS=Ability,” says Sarah French, Chief Executive at Sense Ability Matters. “Our goal is to create a hub where individuals can access essential services, connect with others, and participate in enriching activities.”

The closure of BLISS=Ability earlier this year left a significant gap in local support services. By moving into the former BLISS=Ability building, SAM aims to fill this void, providing continuity and expanding upon the valuable work initiated by BLISS=Ability.

“BLISS=Ability was a cornerstone of support for nearly 30 years,” French continues. “We are dedicated to upholding and expanding upon their mission, ensuring that everyone in our community has access to the resources they need to thrive.”

Cheryl D’Or, a participant in the Community Voice Project established through a collaboration between SAM and BLISS=Ability, shares how important these services are to her: “Coming along to Community Voice has been brilliant – we’ve done all sorts of different activities, met lots of people from different backgrounds and made some great friends. It’s fantastic that the service is widening to help even more people in the area. I’d urge anyone to come along and give it a try – it can make a huge difference to your life.”

Gary McLachlan, who has been with the organisation since its days as Sight Service, shares his enthusiasm: “When I first considered going along to a social group, I thought ‘I’m not going to like this’. I was so isolated, I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t get public transport, I didn’t know what to do. But the team from Sight Service helped me get there, and something clicked – I really enjoyed it. I’m excited that the organisation is moving onto even bigger and better things as they expand to help more people in the area.”

SAM's expanded services include rehabilitation, enablement assessments, personalised support plans, community and peer support, employment support, and digital assistance. These services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, empowering them to live independently and make positive life choices.

“We invite the community to join us at our new location, participate in our activities, and take advantage of the support we offer,” French concludes.