North East man given two months to live defies all the odds

At just 44 years old, Jim Smith was given two to three months to live after being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer in July 2023. Over 18 months later, Jim is not only defying the odds but is thriving.

Jim, who lives in County Durham with his wife and six-year-old daughter Ida, describes the journey as one of immense challenge and hope.

“When I first got my diagnosis, I was terrified. The idea of leaving my family behind was unbearable. But connecting with a local charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by cancer has been life-changing - not just for me, but for my whole family.

"Team Solan has helped us stay positive, provided practical support, and created a sense of community that we so desperately needed.”

The charity supports individuals and families across the North East through every step of their cancer journey, offering emotional, financial and practical support.

Team Solan’s founder, Mark Solan explains: “I started Team Solan back in 2015 to fill the gap that so many families face when dealing with cancer based on my own personal experiences when I lost my mam and my gran. For Jim and his family, it wasn’t just about the diagnosis, it was about ensuring they had moments of joy, connection, and normality amidst the chaos.

"Whether it’s arranging a glamping trip, sending Christmas hampers, or hosting support groups, we’re here to lift the weight off their shoulders.”

For Jim, the personalised approach has been crucial. The charity, based in Spennymoor, has not only supported him with practical needs, like helping to fund trips and nutritional supplements, but has also created precious opportunities for Ida to connect with other children facing similar circumstances.

Jim has taken an active role in his fight against cancer, researching nutrition and supplements to complement conventional treatment. He credits his survival to a combination of determination to understand and fight the disease, great medical care, and the unwavering encouragement of Team Solan.

“Cancer can make you feel like you’re no longer human, especially during treatment,” Jim says. “Being part of the charity’s ‘Warrior’ community has been vital. Talking to others who understand what you’re going through makes all the difference.”

Amazingly, recent scans show that Jim’s cancer has shrunk considerably, his life has regained a sense of balance, and he is even considering returning to work. Jim adds: “I was 42 when I was diagnosed. I didn't expect to see my 43rd birthday, nevermind my 44th.”

More than 375,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed annually in the UK, and local charities like Team Solan provide a lifeline for families navigating the physical, emotional, and financial impact of the disease. However, their work depends on the support of communities, businesses, and volunteers.

“This is about more than just helping people survive, it’s about helping them truly live,” says Mark. “We need everyone’s support to continue making a difference in the lives of people like Jim and their families.”

And the future for Jim?: “Who knows what’s in store. All I know is that every day is precious, and I’m determined to enjoy every minute I have with my family.”