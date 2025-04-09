NorthStandard collaborates with renowned local artist to transform Newcastle headquarters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle-based marine insurer, NorthStandard, has partnered with the local illustrator, Lines Behind, to complete a new mural as part of ongoing renovations to its Quayside headquarters.

NorthStandard, which has been based on Newcastle’s Quayside for the last 165 years, has made significant internal and external renovations to its headquarters in a bid to modernise the facilities and enhance its brand identity. This includes the recent collaboration with the renowned illustrator, who has worked with the likes of Greggs, Fenwick’s, and Newcastle United.

As part of his work with NorthStandard, Lines Behind, aka James Dixon, created a 25-piece installation for the front of the building as well as a similar piece for the office’s inner-atrium. The artwork captures NorthStandard’s history, commitment to the region, its national and global impact, as well as a spotlight for several of its charity partners.

Paul Jennings, Managing Director of NorthStandard said: “We were delighted to work with James as part of our renovation project and he has brilliantly captured so much about what makes us NorthStandard.

James Dixon, Creator of Lines Behind and Paul Jennings, Managing Director of NorthStandard

“These renovations were not just about creating an environment that people wanted to work in, it was to help people know who we are and that we are a part of the North East – James’ illustrations will help people to trace our history and to better understand the part shipping has to play in our everyday lives.”