Seasonal sparkle at Whitley Bay fundraiser

There was plenty of seasonal sparkle on show when a Whitley Bay school celebrated Christmas Jumper Day and the end of term, all while raising money for charity.

Staff and children at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School dressed in festive knitwear on Friday 20 December in aid of Save the Children’s annual appeal.

“All 342 of our children took part in Christmas Jumper Day, from Nursery to Year 6,” said Catherine McQuillan, Reception Teacher and Early Years Lead at the school, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Children were given the option to wear something Christmassy or their favourite Christmas jumper,” she continued. “Staff also wore their favourite Christmas jumper, and we celebrated in style, coming together as a school in the hall with an end-of-term Celebration of the Word and showcasing our fabulous knitwear.

“Activities included designing their own Christmas jumper, playing games, and learning about the reason why we have Christmas Jumper Day and the work Save the Children do.”

Christmas Jumper Day first took place in 2012 and has since made more than £30 million for children across the world, with 1.5 million pupils and teachers, and 27,000 workplaces helping to raise £3 million for Save the Children in 2023.

“We hope to raise as much money as we can for such a valuable cause, and families have always been so supportive,” added Mrs McQuillan.

“We appreciate how much work goes into this each year, raising money to help children facing serious issues like war, hunger and poverty – helping children who need it most.

“Star of the Sea knows that every little helps towards this, and we will always do what we can to help others.”