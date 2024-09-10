Supporters raise over £3,200 at the Great North Run for children’s charity Adoption Matters

Five determined Adoption Matters supporters joined 60,000 other runners to battle with the wind and rain to take on the 13.1 miles from Newcastle to South Shields in the Great North Run on Sunday 8th September 2024.

Together they have raised an amazing £3,200 for the children’s charity and voluntary adoption agency who cover the whole of the North of England and have an office base in Durham covering the North East.

The team was spearheaded by Adoption Matters' Fundraising and Relationship Manager, Annie O’Neill, and it consisted of her husband Jon O’Neill and friends Jacqui Bickerton, Stewart Holland and Elizabeth Dunstan.

The final member of team Adoption Matters was adoptive dad David Neal, who also commendably completed the Great Manchester 10k in support of the organisation earlier in the year.

Jon O'Neill celebrating making the Great North Run finish line.

Annie, who was present on the day to cheer on the runners, comments:

“It wasn’t an easy course, it was very hilly and the weather was unkind, yet despite this it didn’t dampen the spirits of the 60,000 runners that took part in this fantastic event.

“As a charity, Adoption Matters is incredibly proud, thankful and grateful to our five amazing runners, who crossed the finish line in excellent times, and to those who have supported them.

“Completing this course is no mean feat, so when you factor in that two of our runners were nursing foot injuries and another was unwell the night before and on the morning of the race, then the determination of team Adoption Matters to take part and support our charity is simply amazing.”

Jacqui Bickerton ready to take on the Great North Run

The funds raised will help to provide more support to families, children, adopted adults and birth families through the Centre for Fostering and Adoption Support, a service that also benefits foster parents from Foster Care Matters, a not-for-profit fostering agency that is part of the Adoption Matters family.

Annie also commented of the importance of the funds raised:

“It is heart-warming to see that people with a connection to us want to give up their time to help us expand our services to those who need them.

“We are always so thankful to our supporters, as it is so important that we always strive to improve our brilliant services.”

There is still time to donate and show your appreciation to the runners who participated in the event via this link: https://www.adoptionmatters.org/great-north-run-2024/