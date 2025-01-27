Bright Futures volunteer Julia Kilvington.

A breast cancer survivor from South Shields has transformed her personal journey into a mission of empowerment by volunteering at a women’s charity.

Julia Kilvington, 52, Julia facilitates arts and crafts workshops at Bright Futures, inspiring young women while rediscovering her own confidence and passion for creativity.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, Julia faced significant challenges to her self-esteem and mental well-being.

Coupled with the isolation brought on by Covid-19 restrictions, she found herself withdrawing from social interactions, limiting her circle to close family and friends.

This period of hardship also took a toll on her 12-year-old daughter, Matilda, who struggled with feelings of loneliness.

Julia first learned about Bright Futures through a post on Parent Network, and recognising an opportunity to support Matilda, she reached out to the organisation for more information.

Julia introduced Matilda to the programme, which soon became a turning point for both mother and daughter.

During a visit to the Bright Futures office last year, Julia met with Lindsey Purvis, the volunteer co-ordinator, and she expressed her interest in contributing to the charity’s work.

Encouraged by Lindsey to join, Julia decided to take the leap and commit to facilitating arts and crafts sessions.

Drawing on her creative background, Julia now leads Tuesday evening workshops that feature a variety of activities, including painting, jewellery-making, and journaling.

These sessions not only provide participants with new skills but also create a supportive community where healing and self-expression are encouraged.

“Volunteering with Bright Futures has helped me regain my confidence and reconnect with my love of art,” Julia said.

“It’s opened new doors for me and given me a sense of purpose. Bright Futures has truly become a part of our lives.”

Matilda has also thrived in the supportive environment. Her confidence has blossomed through participation in debates at the Town Hall, a visit to the Knife Angel, and various group outings.

“Seeing Matilda grow and enjoy these experiences has been incredible,” added Julia.

“Bright Futures has provided us both with opportunities to connect, grow, and feel part of something bigger.”

Julia’s story is a testament to the power of community and the transformative impact of volunteering.

Through her dedication, she has not only enriched the lives of others but also rediscovered her own strength and purpose.