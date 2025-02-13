The Customs House, South Shields receives vital support for The Takeover 2025 from Hays Travel Foundation

The Foundation, renowned for supporting local causes and registered charities focused on helping young people thrive in sport, health, the arts, and education, has awarded the Festival funding to support its ambitious 2025 programme.

The funding will enable The Customs House to provide an exceptional platform for young artists and performers, including workshops, live performances, and hands-on experience in festival management. This will also allow the Festival to further expand its diversity and inclusivity efforts, giving a voice to young people across the region to showcase their talents and develop their skills in a professional setting.

The Takeover Festival, produced and delivered by 13-18-year-olds, is known for its unique and dynamic approach to youth engagement in the arts. In 2024, the Festival featured a variety of events, including the popular BreakOver Youth Breaking Jam, a debut play from the Young Writer in Residence, and an Esports tournament with a Nintendo Switch on a massive 220-inch cinema screen.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have received this funding from the Hays Travel Foundation,’ said Fiona Martin, Deputy Director of The Customs House.

"This support will allow us to provide an exceptional, visible platform for young artists from across the region. It will also help offer valuable professional credits and opportunities that will have a long-term, positive impact on their careers and personal development."

The Takeover Festival continues to be a springboard for young people in the region, providing them with a unique opportunity to engage in all aspects of the arts, from performance to event production. With the generous support of the Hays Travel Foundation, The Customs House is looking forward to delivering a memorable and exciting week.

Toni Gibson, Head of Sales Operations and Community Initiatives at Hays Travel, said: "We are delighted to be able to support The Customs House and its Takeover Festival 2025.

"Supporting the wellbeing and opportunities of young people is at the heart of what we do, and we’re proud to help provide this incredible platform for young creatives to showcase their talents and gain vital experience. We look forward to seeing the impact of this funding on the festival and the young people involved."