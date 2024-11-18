Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Tyne and Wear funeral homes have presented a local community centre with donations towards their garden.

The teams at Co-op Funeralcare’s Byker, on Shields Road, and High Heaton, on Benton Road, homes donated £150 along with new plant pots and a memorial bench to Pottery Bank Community Centre.

The local group is a pillar for members of the community, providing a safe space for families who are struggling financially, all while encouraging people to spend time outdoors.

The community allotment and gardens provide people in Tyne and Wear with mental health and wellbeing support by offering a space to relax, learn new things and make friends. The centre hosts regular gardening courses and events, as well as toddler groups, coffee mornings, wellbeing walks, mindful cooking sessions and woodwork classes.

Tyne and Wear funeral homes fund local community cause

The donation comes as part of a longstanding relationship with the Pottery Bank Community Centre. Co-op Funeralcare’s Byker and High Heaton homes have previously supported with donations towards their charity coffee mornings and food bank – as well as volunteering at the centre during International Women’s Day events, family fun days and during the book launch of ‘Walking in the Footsteps of Walker Women’ by Helen Aitchison.

Jacqui Higgins, Centre Manager at Pottery Bank Community Centre, said: “We were delighted to receive such a fantastic donation from Co-op Funeralcare’s Byker and High Heaton homes. The group has been a lifeline for individuals and families who are struggling, and it has been brilliant to see people come together to enjoy the newly renovated garden.”

Nikki Glass, Funeral Director at Co-op Funeralcare Byker and High Heaton, and Anne Rantoul, Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare Byker, added: “We were so happy to provide Pottery Bank Community Centre with a new memorial bench, flowerpots, and a £150 cheque donation.

“As a member-owned organisation, we strive to support causes close to our hearts, and we hope that during a cost-of-living crisis, we can take the pressure off individuals and families who may be struggling by providing them with a safe space to relax, while encouraging local children to play outdoors.

“We’re always keen to find new ways to support the local community, so supporting Pottery Bank Community Centre with their new space was a no brainer. We look forward to seeing the garden in bloom next spring!”