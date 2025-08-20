You wouldn’t think I need round-the-clock care

27-year-old, Pete Smith was born with Dyskinetic Cerebral Palsy—a condition caused by a brain injury during late pregnancy or early birth that results in involuntary movements, abnormal muscle tone – which requires 24/7 care.

Despite his chronic condition, Pete is on the path to completing a PhD in accessible Human Computer Interaction, with a life-long goal to make the digital world more accessible for everyone.

Supported by Springfield Healthcare’s dedicated live-in carers in Newcastle, Peteattends Northumbria University three days a week, runs one successful online business in web hosting and travels the UK whenever he can.

His most recent adventure took him to the picturesque town of Queensferry near Edinburgh, where he met up with friends and explored the historic setting.

Pete said, “Just because I need care doesn’t mean I can’t contribute. I want to use my skills to make the world more accessible—because everyone deserves the chance to connect and learn.

“When I am not studying, the last thing I want to do is sit at home with a cup of coffee – I want to explore the world and travel as much as I can.”

Whilst Pete’s condition comes with many complexities and challenges, he lives a vibrant and independent life. The round-the-clock care Pete receives enables him to pursue higher education, operate his businesses, and play an active role in his community—including helping manage websites for local residents' association and village hall.

Pete’s passion lies in technology and accessibility. With years of IT experience under his belt, he is working towards a future in research, with a clear goal - to create better and more inclusive digital experiences for people with disabilities.

Springfield Healthcare in Newcastle, which provides Pete's care, celebrates his achievements and ambitions.

One of Pete’s live-in carers, Konrad Kopcisz said, “Pete’s drive and positivity are infectious. It’s a privilege to support someone so determined to live life fully and make a difference - every day is inspiring.”

Pete added, “I can’t wait to continue my studies and build by business – I can’t thank my carers, Konrad, Nicki and Denham enough for helping me to live my life – we really do have so much fun together and I am really grateful for their support.“

