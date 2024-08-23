Young People Join in Race to Portugal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young People from Temple Raiders will be joining Tyneside Outdoors' trustee Paul Nixon in his epic 1,250 mile journey to the Algarve in southern Portugal.

Young People from Temple Raiders, Tyneside Outdoors’ youth club-on-a-bike will be setting off on their challenge to match the epic efforts of Paul Nixon, a self-proclaimed cycling nut and trustee of the charity, as he embarks on his pedal-powered journey to Portugal covering around 70-80 miles per day.

Paul will be setting off at around 7am on his first day of his journey and hopes to reach Masham, app 70 miles, by the end of the day. Later that day, young people from Temple Raiders will be setting off for a ride up and down the Tyne covering approximately 25 miles each.

The group aim to, virtually, race Paul to Portugal matching his daily mileage collectively across the group. Youth Worker Gerard New said “Whilst group rides up and down the Tyne will clock up a lot of miles in one go, we won’t be doing this every day. The young people have been challenged to keep up their efforts individually in their own time with an expected mileage of around 8 miles per person per day. This is going to be a tough challenge, especially as many of them start back at school before the end of the race on or around the 8th or 9th Sept.

Young People with Paul Nixon at TO bike, South Shields

The ‘Race to Portugal’ not only covers an impressive distance but also a staggering 25,000 metres of ascent – nearly three times the height of Mount Everest. Paul’s ambitious 1,250-mile journey marks the 10-year anniversary of the charity and aims to inspire, raise awareness, and generate vital funds for its ongoing charitable work.

Over the duration of the race the young people will be hoping to clock up their miles in group rides around the region but also aim to raise the profile of cycling for young people by taking to their BMXs on a BMX race track. With each mile taking 5 laps we’re hoping to achieve 200 laps by the end of the day.

On Great North Run day the Race to Portugal will be nearing its end. However, instead of running along with the crowds on their route past ‘TO bike’ we’ll be setting up a stationary bike to clock up as many miles as possible. Each group member will be aiming to achieve 5 miles each, encouraged, hopefully, by their friends and families. Bike mechanics at TO bike will also be offering free Dr Bike repairs during the day of the race.

Both Paul and the young people involved in the Race to Portugal are hoping the event achieves three goals:

Race to Portugal - Likely Stopping Points

· Promote physical activity: Encourage young people to engage in more exercise through cycling, both individually and as part of a group

· Environmental awareness: Highlight the challenges and joys of being environmentally friendly while enjoying cycling

· Fundraising: Raise essential funds to support and expand Tyneside Outdoors' community initiatives.

Paul said: ”I’ve received some great support so far from companies and donations from individuals supporting the Race to Portugal. Every donation, no matter how small, will be gratefully received and put to beneficial use. The Temple Raiders have also set up their own fundraising page and will be encouraging donations in support of their efforts over the duration of the race.