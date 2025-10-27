Andrew Cushin thanks fans after 'special' huge homecoming show

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 16:41 GMT
We speak to Andrew Cushin ahead of festival season in the North East
Andrew Cushin has thanked fans after his huge homecoming show over the weekend.

The Newcastle-born singer-songwriter played a headline set at O2 City Hall on Tyneside on Saturday, October 25.

It marked the end of the up-and-coming star’s UK tour with one of his largest North East shows to date.

Andrew Cushin.placeholder image
Andrew Cushin. | Other 3rd Party

Following the night, Cushin took to sicla media, saying: “No words. Newcastle, last night felt like one of the most special gigs I’ve ever performed… will think about that night for the rest of my life x.

“Thank you.”

This year has been a huge one for the star, who released his second album Love Is For Everyone in May before a major festival season which included shows supporting Robbie Williams on Newcastle’s Town Moor.

