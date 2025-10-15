Denise Welch set for Waterlook Road return

The BBC has confirmed Denise Welch is returning to Waterloo Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tynemouth-born star will be returning to the school setting to play Waterloo Road’s head of French Steph Haydock.

Teased following the final episode of the latest season of the BBC school drama, Welch will head back to the classroom for the first time since 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loose Women star Denise Welch is returning to Waterloo Road. | Ian West/PA Wire

She initially started on the show when it began back in 2006.

The show was filmed and set in Rochdale from the first series until the end of seventh series, and the Scottish town of Greenock from the beginning of eighth series until the end of its original run, the tenth series in 2015.

Returning in 2023, the show is now preparing for its 11th season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the BBC, Denise Welch says: "I'm thrilled to see the return of Steph to Waterloo Road. 15 years older, but certainly not wiser.

“She’ll soon show that time has certainly not dulled her shine! Still unmarried but eternally hopeful, Steph is back as a supply teacher. What she is supplying remains to be seen, but I am having a great time stepping back into the shoes of a character I love.

“It’s also been great to reunite with some of my old castmates, like Jason Merrells. Steph and Jack go back a long way, but will they move forward? You'll have to wait and see."