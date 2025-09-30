A North East college has announced acclaimed singer and musical theatre star Joe McElderry as the Patron of its Performance Academy.

The South Shields-born performer, who studied for a BTEC National Diploma in Performing Arts at Newcastle College between 2008 and 2009, returned to The Performance Academy last week to share the news with more than 200 current students.

Since winning the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009, Joe has built a career spanning more than 15 years in music and theatre. His debut single, The Climb, reached number one on the UK Singles Chart, and his stage credits include leading roles in major UK tours of Joseph and the Amazing Technicoloured Dreamcoat and Club Tropicana.

Most recently, he completed an eight-month UK tour as the Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicoloured Dreamcoat and will return to Newcastle this Christmas to star as the Spirit of the Ring in Aladdin at the Theatre Royal.

The Performance Academy already works with a range of industry specialists, and now - with Joe as its first Patron - students will benefit from his extensive experience and insight.

Speaking about his new role, Joe McElderry said: "I’ve been fortunate to work in this industry for more than 15 years and experience many incredible opportunities. I’m at a stage now where I want to help young talent find their way into the industry - something I know can be very challenging at the start of your career.

"The North East is full of exceptional talent and has an amazing community spirit. It’s where my journey began, and I’m proud to use my platform and experience to support the next generation of performers at The Performance Academy at Newcastle College."

Gemma Wynne, Head of Curriculum for Music and Performing Arts at Newcastle College, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Joe as Patron of The Performance Academy. His journey from a student here to a nationally recognised performer is truly inspiring.

“Joe’s commitment to nurturing talent and sharing his expertise will be invaluable to our students and the ongoing development of our curriculum.”

The Performance Academy is a leading centre for music, dance, and performing arts training. Equipped with industry-standard facilities and led by experienced professionals, it provides students with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities they need to succeed in the competitive world of performance.