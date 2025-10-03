Lineup for North East Women of the World Festival confirmed including Jill Scott

Taking pplace at Gala Durham on Saturday, October 18, Broadcaster and former Lioness Jill Scott MBE will headline the festival programme with a special live event.

Alongside Jill Scott MBE, WOW North East will be brimming with events and panels for festival day pass holders – from raw conversations on maternal healthcare and motherhood, to a fresh look at women’s work within industry in Sophie Piper’s new photographic exhibition.

The festival will also feature panels on the impact of race tensions and life beyond the riots that shook the region as well as an opening with special guests celebrating the North East in all its glory from the proud history of the railways to the stories of local people driving things forward, and everything else that makes the North East special.

Other huge names from across the region will be making appearances, including local polititians and businesspeople.

See some of the biggest names below while the full schedule is available to see on the event’s website.

