Last night marked one of the biggest nights in the UK television calendar, but two huge names were missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Television Awards took place in London last night, with some of the biggest names in the industry celebrating their success over the last 12 months.

However, two familiar faces were missing from the festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ant and Dec missed out on an NTA Award to Gary Lineker. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) | Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

North East presenting duo Ant and Dec, who had famously won at every National Television Award ceremony since 2011, did not attend this year’s event.

It would mark the first year the pair would end the night empty handed after their regular trophy for Most Popular TV Presenter went to Gary Lineker. The former England footballer turned to presenting following his retirement and went on to host Match Of The Day as well as other sporting shows.

Lineker announced he would no longer be presenting Match Of The Day following the culmination of the 2024-25 football season in May.

Ahead of the show, Ant and Dec posted a video to their social media stories saying: “Hello team. Just us coming to you from South Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just wanted to say, now the votes are closed and in and it’s all done, thank you to everyone who voted for us at the National Television Awards.

“Sorry we couldn’t be there tonight but we’re filming out here. It’s an honour to be nominated.”

A later post showed the couple celebrating the success of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, which won the award for reality television. Ant and Dec said the team they are in South Africa with were “very, very happy”. They also congratulated Lineker for the award before praising his speech.