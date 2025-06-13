Sam Fender gigs in Newcastle are always something to remember, and the star has said he will help a Newcastle United fangroup who bring atmosphere to both

The North Tyneside singer-songwriter kicked off his three night stint at St James Park on Thursday night in what has become a celebration of North East culture.

Much like many of his previous shows in the North East over recent years, the star teamed up with Wor Flags, a Newcastle United fangroup which looks to raise the atmosphere at Newcastle United fixtures with huge banners, flags and tifo displays.

Wor Flags have worked with Sam Fender in Newcastle for years. | Ewan Gleadow

The display usually sees huge flags left for fans to wave during the start of the shows, which this year saw Fender’s band burst into the theme of Local Hero before kicking off the main part of the set with Getting Started.

However, the group claim a series of flags from the first night of the show were taken by fans as momentos from the huge event, leaving less for the following two nights on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15.

The group are funded by donations, meaning any lost flags need to be replaced from the pockets of those supporting efforts to improve the atmosphere and quality of displays at Newcastle United events.

However, the group have said Sam Fender and his team will help in these fundraising efforts to replace any lost flags before the start of the new Premier League season.

Taking to social media the day after the first show on Thursday, June 12 the group said: “We appreciate all of the messages about flags being taken last night, and the photos of the culprits too!

“It is a shame, and we don’t really know why people feel the need to take them, but it means less at the next two nights. Thanks to a donation from @samfendermusic and his team all will be well by the new season.

“However, it would be great if anyone who has taken one returns it to the stadium, all will be forgiven.”

