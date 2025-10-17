Sam Fender thanks one key person after forgetting to mention them during Mercury Prize acceptance speech
Following a fantastic performance at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Thursday, October 16, the North Shields-born star collected his award and gave a speech.
However, he later admitted he forgot about one key name included in the album making process.
Speaking to the Mercury Prize social media team following the event, Fender said: “I didn’t think we were going to win anything.
“It’s an absolute honour and it’s amazing this is up here. The first time outside of London. I think it’s a really important thing which is happening in the music industry.”
The night marked the first time the prize was awarded outside of London in its history.
Fender went on to say “There’s a million things I could have said on stage and I still have no clue what they are.
“Normally if you’ve got an inkling you’ll write something, but nah!”
“Working with Adam Granduciel [of The War On Drugs, who produced the album] was a hero of mine. We got to work with him and that was incredible.”
Fender explained the War On Drugs album Lost In The Dream soundtracked a tough time in his life when he was struggling with his health, describing recording the album as a full circle moment.