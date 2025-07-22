Pride took over Newcastle City Centre this weekend, but one performer arrived in the city with a bang.

Northern Pride saw members of the LGBTQ+ community from across the North East and beyond head to Tyneside over the weekend as well as a series of stars making their way to the North East to perform.

In addition to the live entertainment, thousands of people took part in a march around the city on Sunday, July 20.

Performers took to the Northern Pride stage at Times Square across the weekend including Gok Wan and some of the UK’s top drag queens, but it was one of the weekend’s biggest names who made the biggest entrance.

Singer Pixie Lott, who had huge success in the late 2000s and early 2010s with songs including All About Tonight, arrived in Newcastle Central Station carried by members of her team.

A video posted to the star’s social media platform shows with the caption: “Newcastle, she’s arrived. See you on the main stage tonight.”

Fans loved the idea, with one commenting “this is so iconic” while another added “Pix is serving tonight.”