A social media shows Ant and Dec reacting to one of the biggest TV plots of 2025.

When it comes to knowing what works on TV, the Newcastle-born duo know what they are talking about.

The pair are currently in South Africa as part of the production process for the newest series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here and a video posted to the social media pages of their production company, Mitre Studios shows their view on the TV plot of the summer.

Ant and Dec have had their say on the viral Amazon Prime show The Summer I Turned Pretty | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images (main), Michael Loccisano/Getty Images (inset)

The video shows a member of the crew talking through the ongoing series of events of the viral Amazon Prime teen drama The Summer I turned pretty as though the actions happened in reality, hoping for a reaction from Ant and Dec.

Spoilers are coming, so be careful if you intend on watching or are further behind in the series!

The show covers a love triangle between three childhood friends, two of which are brothers, and their female friend known as Belly.

Now on its third and final season, the culmination of the show centres around a wedding between Belly and Jeremiah, one of the brothers. However, on the night before the wedding, the other brother Conrad announced his love for Belly. The wedding doesn’t go ahead and Belly flees to Paris to try and get away from the situation.

A clip shows the premise explained to Ant and Dec as though these are real people, with the pair in shock at the drama.

“Oh my god that’s brilliant” says Ant, adding “well not brilliant, but it’s a good story. Tell you what, there’s a TV show in this!”

Fans have loved the video, with one commenting: “You can tell Dec loves the gossip.”

Another added: “I want to know if they’re team Conrad or Jeremiah!”

The pair responded with a post on their Instagram story saying: “Apparently we’re #TeamConrad?”