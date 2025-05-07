Vicky Pattison announces new podcast alongside Angela Scanlon

National World

North East star Vicky Pattison has announced a new podcast alongside Angela Scanlon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Geordie Shore cast member, who has since gone on to create a hugely popular media career for herself previously teased the announcement earlier this year with the full announcement now released to the public.

Set to kick off from Thursday, May 8, the podcast will be released every Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Pattison has just left Hearth North East's breakfast show to join their national team | National World

Weekly episodes will be released under the title ‘Get a Grip’ and is described as the unapologetic group chat you’ve always wanted.

The release video for the podcast shows Pattison say: “Get a Grip is a safe space for women to be loudly, proudly and unapolagetically themselves.

“And I want to have a laugh as well!”

Meanwhile, the post announcing the podcast reads: “The news is out! We have a brand new podcast!”

“We'll be in your ears every Thursday starting from TOMORROW!! So, if you're into chaos, feminine rage & comical camaraderie then buckle up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the unhinged group chat you've always wanted. Follow @getagriplove immediately, if not before - and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

“Let's go!! V&A x”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.