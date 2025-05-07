Vicky Pattison announces new podcast alongside Angela Scanlon
The former Geordie Shore cast member, who has since gone on to create a hugely popular media career for herself previously teased the announcement earlier this year with the full announcement now released to the public.
Set to kick off from Thursday, May 8, the podcast will be released every Thursday.
Weekly episodes will be released under the title ‘Get a Grip’ and is described as the unapologetic group chat you’ve always wanted.
The release video for the podcast shows Pattison say: “Get a Grip is a safe space for women to be loudly, proudly and unapolagetically themselves.
“And I want to have a laugh as well!”
Meanwhile, the post announcing the podcast reads: “The news is out! We have a brand new podcast!”
“We'll be in your ears every Thursday starting from TOMORROW!! So, if you're into chaos, feminine rage & comical camaraderie then buckle up.
This is the unhinged group chat you've always wanted. Follow @getagriplove immediately, if not before - and listen wherever you get your podcasts.
“Let's go!! V&A x”
