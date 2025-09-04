All the key dates as applications open for South Tyneside primary school places
Securing a place for your son or daughter at your first choice primary school is important to all parents and so it’s vital to get your application submitted in good time.
If your child’s date of birth falls between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022, you will need to apply for a primary school for September 2026.
The opening date for online applications is Friday September 5. The application period runs until Thursday January 15, 4.30pm.
If your application is received after January 15, 2026, it may reduce your chance of being offered your preferred school.
You should receive an email confirmation once your application has been received.
You will be notified of where you have secured you child’s place on National Offer Day on Thursday April 16.
You can find out more and make your application via the link on the South Tyneside Council’s website.