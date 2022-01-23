Forest View Primary School, in Rembrandt Avenue, achieved the ‘Rainbow Flag Award’ for their encouraging inclusion and equality in school.

The school achieved the award for promoting inclusion as well as educating pupils on equality.

Headteacher at Forest View Primary School, Emma Cook, said: “At our school everybody is welcome and all are included.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest View Primary School, South Shields

"We think it’s important to prepare and educate our children for life and society today.

"We want them to leave our school as well rounded, educated people with regards to all of the different kinds of people they will meet in society now.

“It’s vital to teach that kind of equality in school, more so now than ever. Society has changed a lot over the last 15 years and families and communities are made up in all different ways and we just want our children to be understanding citizens.

The Rainbow Flag Award is a national quality assurance framework for primary schools, secondary schools, SEND schools and colleges. The award focuses on positive LGBT+, inclusion and visibility.

The drive to achieve the award was led by Senco lead at Forest View Primary School, Vikki Thompson, who trained and supported staff as well as implementing inclusivity into the school curriculum.

Emma added: “We’re very proud to achieve this award. It really is an indication of what our school is all about.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.