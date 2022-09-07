Parents and guardians are being reminded applications for places at secondary schools across South Tyneside for 2023/24 open this week.

The process is open for children across South Tyneside who are currently in their last year of primary school and due to start secondary school in September 2023.

When is the earliest I can submit an application?

Applications for secondary school places in South Tyneside are due to open on Friday, September 9.

Applications open Friday (September 9) at 8.30am through South Tyneside Council’s website.

From this date, you can apply for the top choice school you would like to send your child to, as well as second and third preferences, if a place is not available at your first choice.

What is the deadline for applications to be submitted?

The deadline to submit online applications is Monday, 31 October by 4.30pm. Any paper applications received after this date will be considered as 'late' applications.

By the end of December, all parents and guardians who have completed and returned their application will be sent an acknowledgement to confirm that the application has been received and is being processed.

When will I receive a decision?

On Wednesday, March 1, parents and guardians will be notified which school their child has been offered a place at.

Anyone who completes an online application will be notified by email, while paper submissions will receive confirmation via second class post.

What happens after that and what if I am not happy with the school place my child has been offered?

Thursday, March 16, is the deadline for parents to:

*accept the school place offered (for oversubscribed schools only)

*request to place their child's name on a waiting list

*request an appeal form

Friday, 28 April is the deadline to submit an appeal and all appeals will be heard in June.

How can I find out more about South Tyneside’s schools?

Details of educations providers in the borough can be found on South Tyneside Council’s website.

In addition, most secondary school across will be hosting open day for parents and guardians to find out more about options for their children.

A selection of scheduled open days include:

*Boldon School - Thursday, 22 September, 5.30pm to 8pm

*Harton Academy - Thursday, 13 October, 6pm to 8pm

*Hebburn Comprehensive - Wednesday, 21 September, 6pm to 8pm

*Jarrow School - Monday, 19 September, 6pm to 8pm

*Mortimer Community College - Wednesday, 14 September, 6pm to 8pm

*St Joseph's Catholic Academy - Thursday, 29 September, 6pm to 8pm

*St Wilfrid's RC College - Wednesday, 28 September, 6pm to 8pm