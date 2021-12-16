The nursery was judged to be outstanding in all areas, with inspectors highlighting “every child is given the best possible start in life in this inclusive nursery”.

The report also highlighted the enthusiasm displayed by children to “join in with the inspiring and challenging activities on offer”, their “exemplary behaviour” and how they “work exceptionally well together”.

Lead inspector Melanie Vincent commended the nursery for its outdoor learning provision and development of children’s physical as well as academic development.

She stated: "Children have constant access to safe play in the exciting outdoor spaces. Toddlers concentrate intently as they use rollers and paint to make marks on large pieces of material on the fence.

"They independently explore with a hose pipe, filling trays with water and experiment mixing paint into the water. Older children enjoy planting vegetables in the garden. They proudly recall when they used their vegetables to make soup.

"Staff have an excellent understanding of how young children learn and develop. They encourage younger children to crawl, roll and have tummy time. “Toddlers learn to climb, balance, negotiate ramps and use small stairs. Older children balance on beams and build obstacle courses to move across with crates and planks.”

The nursery was commended for its “meticulous planning” to support children with special educational needs and disabilities which contribute to children “achieving beyond parents’ expectations”.

Inspectors also highlighted the role of manager Sharon Ridley who they described as providing “inspirational support for staff to maintain their

outstanding practice”.

A key feature in the report was the strong relationships established with parents.

Ms Vincent stated: “Staff form extremely strong partnerships with parents. Parents comment that staff support the whole family and go out of their way to make their children feel very special and unique.”

Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families at South Tyneside Council, Cllr Adam Ellison, said "This judgement is a fantastic achievement, especially when seen in light of the additional challenges of the pandemic.

"It is excellent to see that parents were impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm of staff in supporting, not just the children, but the whole family.

"This resounding endorsement is further evidence we are delivering on our priority of supporting families."

