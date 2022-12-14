Christmas comes early for Chrissy Cameron after being selected to DJ on BBC Radio 1

The 21-year-old will be hitting the national airwaves between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day as part of the station’s Christmas Takeover 2022, designed to give upcoming DJs a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to get their big break in the industry.

Chrissy, a Sunderland University student from Hebburn, has been selected as one of the presenters after winning the Gold Award for Best Presenter at this year’s Student Radio Awards.

The talented DJ, who hosts a hip hop show on the university’s community station Spark, said: “When I started my degree in 2020, I went into it knowing I wanted to present but I didn’t know how to get there.

Chrissy Cameron will now be hoping to follow in the footsteps of former University of Sunderland graduate Jordan North.

“Thanks to the amazing support I’ve had from Spark, I’m now in a position I never thought I’d be in, preparing to present my favourite show on Radio 1 over Christmas.”

It’s not the first time a University of Sunderland student has graced Radio 1’s airwaves with MA Radio graduate, Emma Millen, selected to present on the Christmas Takeover last year.

Now it’s Chrissy’s chance to shine when he presents Radio 1’s Future Sounds.

Chrissy Cameron in the Spark studio. Picture: DAVID WOOD

He said: “To be given the opportunity to present on Radio 1 is a dream come true and a real honour. I’m really looking forward to sharing my passion for radio and music to a national audience.”

Richard Berry, Senior Lecturer in Radio at the University of Sunderland and Manager of Spark, said: “There’s something of a Christmas wish here. I’m sure this time last year Chrissy would not have thought he’d be on national radio this year.

“Chrissy puts heart and soul into what he does and I know he’s going to learn so much from this experience. He’s a natural communicator and I’m sure the Radio 1 audience will love his passion for radio and the music he’s going to be playing.”

Chrissy Cameron at this year’s Student Radio Awards.

