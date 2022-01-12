Cleadon's Busy Bees Day Nursery staff “thrilled” after outstanding Ofsted judgement

The nursery was judged to be outstanding in all areas with inspectors highlighting that “children are very happy and eager to learn at this highly inclusive nursery”.

After being informed of the judgement, nursery director Faye Mitchell said: “We are absolutely thrilled and the staff were ecstatic when I told them the news. I think the inspector describes the nursery perfectly and has really summed up what we are about.

"The most pleasing aspect of the report is where it says the children “make rapid progress”. We always felt they did but it’s nice to get this confirmed by an external professional.”

The report praised the children for their “excellent behaviour” and the fact they are “very confident and growing strongly in independence”.

Lead inspector, Julie Foers, was fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s staff who she described as “knowing the children individually very well”.

She added: “They show a deep understanding of where children are in their development and how to support them in the next steps of their learning.

"Staff plan activities, such as painting or peeling fruit and vegetables, to support young children to develop coordination and small-muscle control in preparation for early writing.

Staff and students at the Busy Bees Nursery in Cleadon celebrate their outstanding Ofsted judgement.

"Staff provide excellent support for children's physical development. Children complete the child-sized assault course in the enclosed garden to build their physical skills as they move in a variety of ways.”

Inspectors also praised the nursery for it’s outstanding provision for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The report stated: “Partnerships with parents of children with SEND and other professionals involved in their care are extremely strong. Staff work closely with

parents and professionals to agree and deliver highly effective support for children on an individual basis.

"Parents are full of praise for the nursery and the efforts of the staff to include all children.”

Management of the nursery was also commended in the report.

Ms Foers stated: “The manager provides superb support for her staff team. She has very high expectations of the service the nursery provides. The manager and staff regularly evaluate the quality of all they do in order to provide outstanding experiences for children's learning.

