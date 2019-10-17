Dozens of school children take part in project in South Tyneside for National Poetry Day 2019
Children and elderly residents came together for an afternoon of poetry as part of a new project which is breaking down barriers.
More than 60 school children, elderly family members and care home residents – aged from 2-96 – attended the ‘Poetry Together’ event at Sutton Hall in South Shields on Tuesday, October 15.
The project, which is being led by South Tyneside charity Bright Futures, is part of a country-wide initiative set up for National Poetry Day 2019, on Thursday, October 3.
It aims to bring generations together to share in the joy of reciting poetry by heart.
Studies have shown that learning poetry can have an impact on a child's performance at school, while in adults it improves memory, increases brain capacity and keeps dementia at bay.
Over the last four weeks the children, aged 4-11, have been attending weekly sessions to learn a poem of their choice and the basic sign language to go alongside it.
The poems and signs were then shared with family members and residents from Hawthorne Court in Hebburn and Cheviot Court in South Shields.
Over tea and cake, the children taught residents the poems and sign language before coming together to perform the pieces.
The weekly sessions have been led by Bright Futures’ community ambassadors, volunteers aged 13-16 who have been supported by the charity.
Project leader, Dominique Hendry said: “When we saw the initiative advertised we knew we had to get involved because of all the young people we work with, especially the inter-generational aspect of it.
“The session was a great success, we had a brilliant turn out and we have received some excellent feedback.”
Bright Futures now plan to continue the project over the coming months and the children will visit care homes and sheltered accommodation to perform carols and organise festive arts and crafts in the lead up to Christmas.
Dominique added: “It’s all about breaking down the barriers between old and young people and diminishing those preconceived ideas, but it’s also about learning skills and building relationships.
“It’s lovely to see the interaction between the children and residents, after a while they start to develop relationships and you can see they each have their favourites.”