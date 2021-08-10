Emma Lewell-Buck MP gives words of encouragement as South Tyneside pupils receive A-level and Btec results
Emma Lewell-Buck MP has given her encouragement to South Shields pupils as thousands receive A-level and Btec results today.
The South Shields MP wished students luck ahead of receiving results, which are being based on teacher assessment after exams were cancelled in January for the second year in a row.
The teacher assessment system follows many students receiving downgraded results last year by a controversial algorithm.
In her tweet, Emma Lewell-Buck MP praised pupils and teachers and encouraged students to keep going no matter the results they receive.
She said: “Good luck to all the South Shields superstars getting their A-level and Btec results today. No matter what, you and your teachers have been amazing keeping going through the pandemic. If you don’t get the results you want it’s okay. Remember, never give up.”
When deciding results, teachers were required to look at a range of evidence including mock exams, coursework and in class assessments using questions by exam boards, to make decisions on pupils' grades.
Headteachers were then required to submit a personal declaration that they believed the pupils' grades were accurate.
Earlier this week, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer hit out at the government, calling their handling of exams ‘chaos’ ahead of the results day.
Sir Keir said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had failed to act early enough to ensure this summer’s results operations run smoothly.
Later this week, on Thursday August 12, GCSE students will also find out their results through the same teacher assessed process.