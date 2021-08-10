Emma Lewell-Buck, the MP for South Shields.

The South Shields MP wished students luck ahead of receiving results, which are being based on teacher assessment after exams were cancelled in January for the second year in a row.

The teacher assessment system follows many students receiving downgraded results last year by a controversial algorithm.

In her tweet, Emma Lewell-Buck MP praised pupils and teachers and encouraged students to keep going no matter the results they receive.

She said: “Good luck to all the South Shields superstars getting their A-level and Btec results today. No matter what, you and your teachers have been amazing keeping going through the pandemic. If you don’t get the results you want it’s okay. Remember, never give up.”

Headteachers were then required to submit a personal declaration that they believed the pupils' grades were accurate.

Sir Keir said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had failed to act early enough to ensure this summer’s results operations run smoothly.