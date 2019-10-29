Glowing report for South Shields' Tyne Coast College after first Ofsted inspection

Tyne Coast College (TCC) in South Shields has been rated ‘Good’ across all areas by the education body following a full inspection which took place from October 8-11.

It is the first to be carried out following the merger of South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School with Tyne Metropolitan College and Queen Alexandra Sixth Form on August 1, 2017.

Inspectors commended the learner experience at the college, saying: “Learners flourish and develop their resilience and self-confidence as a result of attending courses at the college.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Many disadvantaged young people have a positive view of education and their future for the first time.”

They also commented that lecturers “share their vocational knowledge and expertise frequently with learners, which helps bring the curriculum to life” as well as having access to “high-quality training facilities”.

The college was formed with the aim of providing a diverse and innovative curriculum in education and training for around 16,000 students each year.

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, Chief Executive of Tyne Coast College, said: “We are very pleased with the Ofsted outcome, our first inspection since the merger.

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, Chief Executive of Tyne Coast College.

“The grade is well deserved recognition of the hard work and dedication of each and every member of the Tyne Coast College workforce, our cohesive, inclusive, organisational culture and our aim to offer a bigger, better, stronger provision to those looking to study with us.”

Recognition was also given to staff who “ensure that learners benefit from a wide range of learning experiences that are relevant to their subject area and that build their character”.

Meanwhile staff at South Shields Marine School were praised for providing “a specialist and cutting-edge curriculum” for those studying maritime programmes as well as “making effective use of excellent resources to ensure that learners develop the knowledge that they need to work successfully at sea”.

Andrew Watts, Chair, Tyne Coast College commented: “Our mission is to unlock the potential of those who study with us.