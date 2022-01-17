Grant helps South Tyneside charity teach young people at risk

Young person working on a motorcycle

A grant from the Hokey Cokey Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, has helped support a Hebburn charity’s vital work with young people at risk.

The Wheels Project provide AQA accredited training in car and motorcycle maintenance and hair and beauty to young people aged 8-25 living in South Tyneside who are socially and educationally disadvantaged, or those who are at a danger of being involved in crimes.

The charity received a grant of £1,000 which they have used to purchase tools for the maintenance workshop and mannequin heads and products for their Hair & Beauty training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They tools and equipment are used as part of the accredited courses ran by the Wheels Project and allow the young people to gain valuable, hands-on experience in those areas. For some of the young people who have attended these courses have led directly into further training and employment opportunities.

Alan Rice, Director at the Wheel’s Project was thrilled to receive the money which has benefited the young people who attend the courses.

He said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the Hokey Cokey Fund for the grant we received. Due to the grant we were able to renew some of our tools and equipment to enable the children to progress further. We use a lot of equipment which needs constantly upgrading due to usage. The help from the Hokey Cokey Fund helps us immensely”.

Elaine Holdsworth, Senior Philanthropy Advisor at the Community Foundation said: “The Wheels Project have used their £1,000 grant very effectively to support their current provision of activities for young people at risk. This is crucially important at a time where the number of disaffected and marginalised young people in South Tyneside is highly likely to increase as a result of worsening levels of poverty, lack of employment opportunities and the impact of lockdown on families that are already struggling”.