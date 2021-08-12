Students at the school on Field Terrace have overcome the challenges of self-isolation and school closures during the ongoing health crisis to achieve GCSE success.

Head teacher, Jill Gillies, said although exams were cancelled, students worked ‘extremely hard’ to achieve their results.

“Congratulations to our year 11 students on their results,” she said.

“Although things have been very different this year, our year 11 students have achieved some excellent results with some outstanding individual performances.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our year 11 students for their hard work and dedication throughout their time at Jarrow School to enable them to achieve these results.

"Obtaining good GCSE results is not easy and although students did not sit the actual exams this year, they still worked extremely hard throughout a very difficult time with lockdowns, self-isolation periods and various other Covid-19 measures to cope with over the final 18 months of their time at the school.”

She added: "Many students were extremely disappointed that they did not have the opportunity to sit their exams and experience the end of their Jarrow School career as they would have liked to.

"They should however be extremely proud of their achievements.

"I wish every year 11 student good luck and very best wishes for the future.”

Edward Maddison, 16, was “verry happy” after achieving two Level 2 Distinction*s in BTEC sport and engineering, as well as four grade 8s, two grade 7s, one grade 6 and one grade 5.

He said: “I coped OK over the last year, it was only a bit difficult when the internet went off when I was working from home!

"The school always helped when needed. My family are over the moon with my results.”

Jessica Stonehouse, 15, achieved two grade 8s and four grade 7s. She said: "I am pleased with my results.

"This last year has been eventful and it has been hard working from home.”

Dwight Davies, 15, achieved two grade 7s and three grade 6s, and said he was“happy with his results.

"This last year has been a bit difficult but the school has been supportive,” he said.

"It's been the best of a bad situation.”

Farboid Jamei, 16, achieved five grade 7s, two grade 8s and a merit in music.

"It has been quite a challenge doing online courses," he said.

"It has been a lot of hard work. I am really pleased with my results.”

As per the guide below, issued by the exams regulator Ofqual, the GCSE numerical system equates to the following grades:9 = High A* grade8 = Lower A* or high A7 = Lower A grade6 = High B grade5 = Lower B or high C4 = Lower C grade3 = D or high E2 = Lower E or high F1 = Lower F or GU = U remains the same