Hard working Jarrow nursery team praised in ‘outstanding’ inspection

Youngsters are given an “outstanding” start to their education thanks to the work of a team at a a South Tyneside nursery.

Bede Burn Kindergarten in Jarrow has been given the grading by Ofsted following its most recent inspection visit.

The assessment, carried out in April, has seen its standards rise from “good” following its last check in December 2016.

The outstanding rating covers all four areas, effectiveness of leadership and management, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

Areas highlighted by the inspector include that the “manager and staff are relentless in their pursuit of excellence, building and reflecting upon current practice to achieve an outstanding setting that works for them and their children exceptionally well.”

Its close partnership with parents is also praised, while the well-qualified staff help children make excellent progress from the start, offering the “very best possible chance to succeed.”

A spokeswoman for the nursery said: “We have been working at an outstanding level for a long time now, so it came to no surprise when our recent inspection gave us an outstanding grading.

“The dedicated and hardworking team have been working closely with our amazing children and families to raise standards in early years.

“This was reflected in the fabulous feedback we have received from our parents following the inspection.”

Fiona Grace, whose son Simon attended the nursery and now goes to its out-of-schools club after first being card for in its baby room, said: “We’ve known it all along, it just took Ofsted too long to see it too.”

The single point to improve on from Ofsted is to continue with the plans to “enhance the already excellent outdoor play areas, to support children who prefer to play outdoors.”

The nursery looks after 129 children aged from birth up to six and has 14 staff members.

It is part of the The Early Learning Partnership Limited, which also runs Harton Village Kindergarten, West Park Kindergarten, Westoe Village Kindergarten, and Rothbury Kindergarten.