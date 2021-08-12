Harton Academy students and staff praised as school celebrates 'outstanding' GCSE results during Covid pandemic

Harton Academy students celebrate their GCSE success. Image by Jason Oshin/Harton Academy.

Students at Harton Academy on Lisle Road, South Shields, overcame the challenges of working remotely during national lockdowns to achieve success in their GCSE’s.

An incredible 71.6% of students achieved a grade 9 to 4 in English and maths, while 51.9% of students achieved the top grades of 9 to 5 in English and maths.

Executive head teacher Sir Ken Gibson thanked his ‘phenomenal’ staff who went the extra mile for their students during such an unprecedented time.

Students at Harton Academy with their GCSE results. Image by Jason Oshin/Harton Academy.

Sir Gibson said: “Once again, our marvellous students have achieved outstanding results at KS4.

"They have worked tirelessly throughout the past two years despite the very difficult circumstances and significant disruption to their education.

"Their engagement during lockdown periods was first class and the support and teaching, which they received, have been phenomenal.

“I would like to congratulate every single student and thank all of our wonderful staff for continuing to go the extra mile on their behalf.

Harton Academy students opening their GCSE results. Image by Jason Oshin/Harton Academy.

"I wish the students all the very best for their continued success in the future, whether they stay with us at Harton Sixth Form or go on to pastures new.”

The school’s top performing students included Joseph Meston, who achieved nine grade 9s and two grade 8s; Nicole Clifford, who earned nine grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7; andJosh Denholm who received seven grade 9s, three gade 8s and one grade 7.

As per the guide below, issued by the exams regulator Ofqual, the GCSE numerical system equates to the following grades:9 = High A* grade8 = Lower A* or high A7 = Lower A grade6 = High B grade5 = Lower B or high C4 = Lower C grade3 = D or high E2 = Lower E or high F1 = Lower F or GU = U remains the same