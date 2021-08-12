Hebburn GCSE students praised for determination as they celebrate GCSE success

The school on Campbell Park Road praised its Year 11 students for rising to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic over the last 16 months.

Headteacher David Thompson said students showed ‘tremendous resilience’ to secure top GCSE results despite more than a year of disruption.

Mr Thompson said: “Despite the significant challenges of the past 16 months, students in Year 11 have shown tremendous resilience and determination and all of their hard work has paid off.

Hebburn Comprehensive School. Image by Google Maps.

“As always, there are some outstanding individual performances, reflecting students’ ability, their excellent work ethic and their positive attitude to learning.

"I am extremely proud of how our students have responded, particularly throughout the two periods of enforced closure.

"They are a credit to the school, their families and, most of all, to themselves.

"I would like to reiterate my sincere thanks to our fantastic team of staff for all of their hard work in the most challenging of circumstances, as well as to parents and carers for their continued support.

“I wish everyone in the year group the very best of luck for the brightest of futures.”

After exams were cancelled because of the pandemic, students underwent assessments in school to demonstrate their ability and secure their final grades.

On GCSE results day, schools minister Nick Gibb said the system of teacher assessment will not be used in the long term amid calls to scrap GCSE exams.

As per the guide below, issued by the exams regulator Ofqual, the GCSE numerical system equates to the following grades:9 = High A* grade8 = Lower A* or high A7 = Lower A grade6 = High B grade5 = Lower B or high C4 = Lower C grade3 = D or high E2 = Lower E or high F1 = Lower F or GU = U remains the same