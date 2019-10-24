Here’s how pupils at every Shields school performed in their GCSEs

These figures come from the Gov.uk website service that allows free access to find and compare school data in England. People can therefore see stats regarding the performances of primary schools, secondary schools, 16s to 18s performances, Ofsted ratings, absences and more.
1. Kings Priory School
89.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an above average progress 8 score of 0.28
Photo: Kings Priory School
Copyright:
2. Marden High School
56.1 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.16
Photo: Marden High School
Copyright:
3. St Thomas More Roman Catholic Academy
42.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a below average progress 8 score of -0.22
Photo: St Thomas More Roman Catholic Academy
Copyright:
4. St Wilfrid’s RC College
40.0 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of -0.03
Photo: St Wilfrid’s RC College
Copyright: