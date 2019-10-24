How did your local school do?

Here’s how pupils at every Shields school performed in their GCSEs

With pupils receiving their GCSE results in August 2019, the data is here - how did your local Shields school do?

By Rhona Shennan
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 12:43 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 12:44 pm

These figures come from the Gov.uk website service that allows free access to find and compare school data in England. People can therefore see stats regarding the performances of primary schools, secondary schools, 16s to 18s performances, Ofsted ratings, absences and more.

1. Kings Priory School

89.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an above average progress 8 score of 0.28

Photo: Kings Priory School

2. Marden High School

56.1 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of 0.16

Photo: Marden High School

3. St Thomas More Roman Catholic Academy

42.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a below average progress 8 score of -0.22

Photo: St Thomas More Roman Catholic Academy

4. St Wilfrid’s RC College

40.0 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an average progress 8 score of -0.03

Photo: St Wilfrid’s RC College

